Parachute Check

U.S. Army Cpl. Rasheed Tillman, a parachute rigger with the Georgia Army National Guard’s 165th Quartermaster Company, 781st Troop Command Detachment, 78th Troop Command, inspects a parachute March 13, 2021, at the unit’s armory in Marietta, Georgia. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2021 11:17
|Photo ID:
|6554773
|VIRIN:
|210313-Z-VK811-0005
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.02 MB
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GA, US
