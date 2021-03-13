Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sight Adjustment [Image 4 of 5]

    Sight Adjustment

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2021

    Photo by Capt. Bryant Wine 

    Georgia National Guard

    U.S. Army Sgt. Carson Brown, a parachute rigger with the Georgia Army National Guard’s 165th Quartermaster Company, 781st Troop Command Detachment, 78th Troop Command, adjusts sights on a M4 carbine March 13, 2021, at the unit’s armory in Marietta, Georgia. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2021
    Date Posted: 03.13.2021 11:17
    Photo ID: 6554772
    VIRIN: 210313-Z-VK811-0004
    Resolution: 6720x4104
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sight Adjustment [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Bryant Wine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia National Guard
    Georgia Army National Guard
    National Guard
    165th Quartermaster Company
    78th Troop Command

