U.S. Army Spc. Bonnie Stewart, a culinary specialist with the Georgia Army National Guard’s 165th Quartermaster Company, 781st Troop Command Detachment, 78th Troop Command, prepares porkchops during drill weekend March 13, 2021, at the unit’s armory in Marietta, Georgia. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2021 11:17
|Photo ID:
|6554770
|VIRIN:
|210313-Z-VK811-0002
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Porkchops for lunch [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Bryant Wine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT