Preventative Checks

U.S. Army Spc. Joseph Lewis (right) and Pfc. Joshua Rhodes (left), both wheeled vehicle mechanics with the Georgia Army National Guard’s 165th Quartermaster Company, 781st Troop Command Detachment, 78th Troop Command, conduct preventative maintenance checks on a Humvee March 13, 2021, at the unit’s armory in Marietta, Georgia. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

