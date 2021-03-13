U.S. Army Spc. Joseph Lewis (right) and Pfc. Joshua Rhodes (left), both wheeled vehicle mechanics with the Georgia Army National Guard’s 165th Quartermaster Company, 781st Troop Command Detachment, 78th Troop Command, conduct preventative maintenance checks on a Humvee March 13, 2021, at the unit’s armory in Marietta, Georgia. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2021 11:17
|Photo ID:
|6554771
|VIRIN:
|210313-Z-VK811-0003
|Resolution:
|6315x4226
|Size:
|2.76 MB
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Preventative Checks [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Bryant Wine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
