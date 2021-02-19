Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    This is not who I am: a chaplain's story [Image 2 of 3]

    This is not who I am: a chaplain's story

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Joseph Magbanua 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Maj. Daniel Goulet, a chaplain for the Regimental Memorial Chapel, shows patches he accumulated over the years during his involvement in the Civil Air Patrol. Goulet noted his CAP membership and service in the Army prepared him for missions in joint environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Magbanua)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2021
    Date Posted: 03.12.2021 11:46
    Photo ID: 6553764
    VIRIN: 210219-F-ZF730-0015
    Resolution: 3835x2489
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Civil Air Patrol
    Chaplain
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    Regimental Memorial Chapel

