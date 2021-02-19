U.S. Army Maj. Daniel Goulet, a chaplain for the Regimental Memorial Chapel, prays inside the Blessed Sacrament chapel on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 19, 2021. He called on leaders everywhere to look after their members, and meet them at their level when they experience hardships in life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Magbanua)
This work, This is not who I am: a chaplain's story [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Joshua Joseph Magbanua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
This is not who I am: a chaplain's story
