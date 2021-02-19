Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    This isn't who I am: a chaplain's story

    This isn't who I am: a chaplain's story

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Joseph Magbanua 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Maj. Daniel Goulet, a chaplain for the Regimental Memorial Chapel, removes his vestments in the Blessed Sacrament chapel on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 19, 2021. During his years as a young Soldier, Goulet struggled with his identity and sought comfort in night-life, until he found leaders who gave him guidance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Magbanua)

