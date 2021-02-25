IMCOM official visits JBLE

Randall Robinson, executive deputy to the commanding general of U.S. Army Installation Management Command, attends a briefing with leadership from the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), during a visit to Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 25, 2021. Robinson visited Third Port, the 7th TB(X) operations hub on JBLE, to learn about various aspects of the brigade’s mission and become oriented about planned projects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Magbanua)

Date Taken: 02.25.2021
Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US