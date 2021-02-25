Randall Robinson, executive deputy to the commanding general of U.S. Army Installation Management Command, attends a briefing with leadership from the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), during a visit to Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 25, 2021. Robinson visited Third Port, the 7th TB(X) operations hub on JBLE, to learn about various aspects of the brigade’s mission and become oriented about planned projects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Magbanua)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2021 11:37
|Photo ID:
|6553716
|VIRIN:
|210225-F-ZF730-0062
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IMCOM official visits JBLE [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Joshua Joseph Magbanua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
