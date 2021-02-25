Randall Robinson, executive deputy to the commanding general of U.S. Army Installation Management Command, meets with Soldiers from the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), during a visit to Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 25, 2021. IMCOM handles the day-to-day operations of U.S. Army installations around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Magbanua)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2021 Date Posted: 03.12.2021 11:37 Photo ID: 6553717 VIRIN: 210225-F-ZF730-0090 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.48 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IMCOM official visits JBLE [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Joshua Joseph Magbanua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.