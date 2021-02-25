Randall Robinson, executive deputy to the commanding general of U.S. Army Installation Management Command, meets with leadership from the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), during a visit to Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 25, 2021. Robinson toured facilities and met with officials from various units to discuss topics pertaining to joint basing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Magbanua)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2021 11:37
|Photo ID:
|6553715
|VIRIN:
|210225-F-ZF730-0046
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IMCOM official visits JBLE [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Joshua Joseph Magbanua, identified by DVIDS
