    IMCOM official visits JBLE [Image 2 of 4]

    IMCOM official visits JBLE

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Joseph Magbanua 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    Randall Robinson, executive deputy to the commanding general of U.S. Army Installation Management Command, meets with leadership from the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), during a visit to Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 25, 2021. Robinson toured facilities and met with officials from various units to discuss topics pertaining to joint basing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Magbanua)

