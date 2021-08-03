The parking lot at Keystone Dam powerhouse is being replaced after flooding in 2019 resulted in sinkholes.(Photo by Randy Lord)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2021 11:26
|Photo ID:
|6553707
|VIRIN:
|210312-A-PO406-3333
|Resolution:
|10128x3738
|Size:
|11.33 MB
|Location:
|TULSA, OK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Dam Safety Production Center leads Keystone maintenance project
