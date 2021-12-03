Dam Safety Production Center leads Keystone maintenance project

Courtesy Photo | A seepage collector being installed at an abutment on Keystone Dam. The collector will...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A seepage collector being installed at an abutment on Keystone Dam. The collector will direct water to a weir well so engineers can analyze and quantify seepage during flood events. (Photo by Randy Lord) see less | View Image Page

The Southwestern Division’s Dam Safety Production Center, located at the Tulsa District, is overseeing a maintenance project at Keystone Dam to repair damages from the 2019 floods in Oklahoma and Kansas.



According to Courtney Perry, DSPC, Design Technical Manager for the project, Public Law 116-20, Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2019 provided funding to address damages from the flood.



“The goals of that particular project were to repair the downstream erosion to the dam on the left and right abutments and there were some sinkholes that appeared at the parking lot of the powerhouse,” said Perry. “So, there were repairs that needed to be made to the parking lot, security fencing, guardrails and lighting which were damaged by the flooding.”



The damage presented no immediate threat to the integrity of the structure, but the supplemental funding will help the Tulsa District address maintenance issues and will improve monitoring efforts of seepage.



“Prior to the flood event, we did not have a good way to quantify the amount of seepage coming from the ground at certain locations. Part of the funding we received allowed us to design and provide seepage collector systems that can better capture this flow information for use in future events,” said Randy Lord, a geotechnical engineer and the lead engineer for the project, from DSPC.



The $2.8 million contract was awarded to AHTNA Construction & Primary Product on September 23, 2020. Notice to proceed was issued October 10, 2020. The project is scheduled to be completed in December 2021