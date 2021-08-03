A seepage collector being installed at an abutment on Keystone Dam. The collector will direct water to a weir well so engineers can analyze and quantify seepage during flood events. (Photo by Randy Lord)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2021 11:26
|Photo ID:
|6553708
|VIRIN:
|210312-A-PO406-7393
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.44 MB
|Location:
|TULSA, OK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
Dam Safety Production Center leads Keystone maintenance project
