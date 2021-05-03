Airmen from the 422d Security Forces Squadron conduct live fire training at the Northamptonshire Police Department, England, Mar. 5, 2021. Airmen from the 422d SFS utilized the NHPD firing range to help strengthen their tactics and techniques. Events like this help strengthen the local partnership between the 422d SFS and the NHPD. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. George Marte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2021 Date Posted: 03.12.2021 07:33 Photo ID: 6552835 VIRIN: 210305-F-XX011-1001 Resolution: 750x563 Size: 84.27 KB Location: RAF CROUGHTON, NTH, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 422nd SFS, NHPD strengthen local ties through live-fire, field training exercises [Image 28 of 28], by SrA Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.