    422nd SFS, NHPD strengthen local ties through live-fire, field training exercises [Image 19 of 28]

    422nd SFS, NHPD strengthen local ties through live-fire, field training exercises

    RAF CROUGHTON, NTH, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.03.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    Policemen from the Northamptonshire Police Department, prepare their G36 Assault Rifles prior to a field training exercise, at RAF Croughton, England, March 3, 2021. The NHPD utilized the 422d Security Forces Squadron training complex to help strengthen their tactics and techniques. Events like this help strengthen the local partnership between the 422d SFS and the NHPD at RAFC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2021
    Date Posted: 03.12.2021 07:33
    Photo ID: 6552775
    VIRIN: 210303-F-VS137-1168
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: RAF CROUGHTON, NTH, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    USAFE
    DOD
    Police
    U.S. Air Force
    Field Training
    501 CSW

