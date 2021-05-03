422nd SFS, NHPD strengthen local ties through live-fire, field training exercises

Airmen from the 422d Security Forces Squadron conduct live fire training at the Northamptonshire Police Department, England, Mar. 5, 2021. Airmen from the 422d SFS utilized the NHPD firing range to help strengthen their tactics and techniques. Events like this help strengthen the local partnership between the 422d SFS and the NHPD. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. George Marte)

