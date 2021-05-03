Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    422nd SFS, NHPD strengthen local ties through live-fire, field training exercises [Image 27 of 28]

    422nd SFS, NHPD strengthen local ties through live-fire, field training exercises

    NORTHAMPTON, NTH, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.05.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 422d Security Forces Squadron conduct live fire training at the Northamptonshire Police Department, England, Mar. 5, 2021. Airmen from the 422d SFS utilized the NHPD firing range to help strengthen their tactics and techniques. Events like this help strengthen the local partnership between the 422d SFS and the NHPD. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. George Marte)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.12.2021 07:33
    Photo ID: 6552834
    VIRIN: 210305-F-XX001-1002
    Resolution: 750x457
    Size: 70.3 KB
    Location: NORTHAMPTON, NTH, GB 
    USAFE
    DOD
    Police
    U.S. Air Force
    Field Training
    501 CSW

