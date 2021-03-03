John Hogg, right, Northamptonshire Police Department firearms instructor, briefs policemen from the NHPD prior to a field training exercise at RAF Croughton, England, March 3, 2021. The NHPD utilized the 422d Security Forces Squadron training complex to help strengthen their tactics and techniques. Events like this help strengthen the local partnership between the 422d SFS and the NHPD. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2021 Date Posted: 03.12.2021 07:33 Photo ID: 6552777 VIRIN: 210303-F-VS137-1174 Resolution: 3698x2465 Size: 6.54 MB Location: RAF CROUGHTON, NTH, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 422nd SFS, NHPD strengthen local ties through live-fire, field training exercises [Image 28 of 28], by SrA Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.