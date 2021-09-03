Wild Weasel Walk-Through of the Misawa medical facility

U.S. Air Force Col. Jesse Friedel, 35th Fighter Wing commander, meets with Airman 1st Class Sudipto Das, a 35th Surgical Unit surgical technician, during a Wild Weasel Walk-Through of the medical facility at Misawa Air Base, March 9, 2021. Surgical technicians sterilize equipment, set up rooms and help surgeons with anything they need while operating. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

