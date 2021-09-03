U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Tiffanie Morehead, the 35th Medical Support Squadron medical systems information flight commander, describes the Medical Community of Interest (Med-COI) server to Col. Jesse Friedel, 35th Fighter Wing commander, during a Wild Weasel Walk-Through in the medical facility at Misawa Air Base, March 9, 2021. The Med-COI server, Morehead explained, is the brains of the new network database medical health system Genesis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2021 Date Posted: 03.11.2021 23:16 Photo ID: 6552419 VIRIN: 210309-F-TG061-1067 Resolution: 4901x3501 Size: 886.73 KB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wild Weasel Walk-Through of the Misawa medical facility [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.