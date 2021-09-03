Wild Weasel Walk-Through of the Misawa medical facility

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Tiffanie Morehead, the 35th Medical Support Squadron medical systems information flight commander, describes the Medical Community of Interest (Med-COI) server to Col. Jesse Friedel, 35th Fighter Wing commander, during a Wild Weasel Walk-Through in the medical facility at Misawa Air Base, March 9, 2021. The Med-COI server, Morehead explained, is the brains of the new network database medical health system Genesis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)
