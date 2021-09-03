Wild Weasel Walk-Through of the Misawa medical facility

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brandon Lynn, a 35th Medical Support Squadron information systems technician, explains to Col. Jesse Friedel, 35th Fighter Wing commander, how to image a computer during a Wild Weasel Walk-Through at Misawa Air Base medical facility, March 9, 2021. The medical team received brand new computers. In order to use it the information system technicians need to upload the specific application to each section housed in the image server. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa)

