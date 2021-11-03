An U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron maneuvers after conducting mass containment delivery system bundles drop to Japan Ground Self-Defense Force at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, March 11, 2021. Twelve U.S. C-130Js conducted 130 JGSDF's CDS bundles airdrop mission. Airborne 21 was the largest U.S.- Japan airborne operation in history; involving approximately 600 JGSDF paratroopers, 12 C-130s' aircraft and 130 containment delivery system bundles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2021 22:15
|Photo ID:
|6552407
|VIRIN:
|210311-F-PM645-1899
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|6.05 MB
|Location:
|CATC CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airborne 21: U.S.- Japan conducts mass CDS bundles drop training [Image 19 of 19], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT