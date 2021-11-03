Japan Ground Self-Defense Force's containment delivery system bundles drop from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, March 11, 2021, during Airborne 21 exercise. Twelve U.S. C-130Js conducted 130 JGSDF's CDS bundles airdrop mission. Airborne 21 was the largest U.S.- Japan airborne operation in history; involving approximately 600 JGSDF paratroopers, 12 C-130s' aircraft and 130 containment delivery system bundles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2021 Date Posted: 03.11.2021 22:15 Photo ID: 6552402 VIRIN: 210311-F-PM645-1866 Resolution: 3600x2100 Size: 6.54 MB Location: CATC CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airborne 21: U.S.- Japan conducts mass CDS bundles drop training [Image 19 of 19], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.