    Airborne 21: U.S.- Japan conducts mass CDS bundles drop training

    Airborne 21: U.S.- Japan conducts mass CDS bundles drop training

    CATC CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force's containment delivery system bundles drop from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, March 11, 2021, during Airborne 21 exercise. Twelve U.S. C-130Js conducted 130 JGSDF's CDS bundles airdrop mission. Airborne 21 was the largest U.S.- Japan airborne operation in history; involving approximately 600 JGSDF paratroopers, 12 C-130s' aircraft and 130 containment delivery system bundles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    Date Posted: 03.11.2021
    Location: CATC CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
    This work, Airborne 21: U.S.- Japan conducts mass CDS bundles drop training [Image 19 of 19], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

