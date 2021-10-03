Dutch Marines with 32nd Raiding Squadron posts security in an Infantry Immersion Trainer on Camp Lejeune, N.C., March 10, 2021. The squadron utilized the trainer during Exercise Caribbean Urban Warrior, a bilateral training evolution which increases interoperability between 2d Reconnaissance Battalion, 2d Marine Division and the Netherlands Marine Corps in various environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacqueline Parsons)
|03.10.2021
|03.11.2021 14:58
|6551630
|210310-M-JQ356-1685
|5472x3648
|15.35 MB
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|3
|0
This work, Strike Team Inbound [Image 26 of 26], by LCpl Jacqueline Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
