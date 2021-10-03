Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strike Team Inbound [Image 23 of 26]

    Strike Team Inbound

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacqueline Parsons 

    2nd Marine Division

    A Dutch Marine with 32nd Raiding Squadron communicates with his team in an Infantry Immersion Trainer on Camp Lejeune, N.C., March 10, 2021. The squadron utilized the trainer during Exercise Caribbean Urban Warrior, a bilateral training evolution which increases interoperability between 2d Reconnaissance Battalion, 2d Marine Division and the Netherlands Marine Corps in various environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacqueline Parsons)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2021
    Date Posted: 03.11.2021 14:58
    Photo ID: 6551639
    VIRIN: 210310-M-JQ356-1780
    Resolution: 5232x3488
    Size: 14.19 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strike Team Inbound [Image 26 of 26], by LCpl Jacqueline Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marines
    IIT
    2d MARDIV
    Dutch BiLat
    RNLMC
    32nd RSQN

