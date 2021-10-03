Dutch Marines with 32nd Raiding Squadron simulate a combat scenario in an Infantry Immersion Trainer on Camp Lejeune, N.C., March 10, 2021. The squadron utilized the trainer during Exercise Caribbean Urban Warrior, a bilateral training evolution which increases interoperability between 2d Reconnaissance Battalion, 2d Marine Division and the Netherlands Marine Corps in various environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacqueline Parsons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2021 Date Posted: 03.11.2021 14:58 Photo ID: 6551637 VIRIN: 210310-M-JQ356-2025 Resolution: 4130x2753 Size: 8.21 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Strike Team Inbound [Image 26 of 26], by LCpl Jacqueline Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.