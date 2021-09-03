210309-N-GW139-1041

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 09, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) 3rd Class Zachary Campbell, a member of the at sea fire party, simulates using a fire hose on board the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Atlantic Ocean, Mar. 09, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and build strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

