210308-N-GW139-1043

GULF OF GUINEA (Mar. 08, 2021) Gunners Mate Seaman Herbert Steadman jumps in a pool of water at the end of a crossing the line ceremony at global coordinates 00.00N/00.00W to earn Emerald Shellback status on board the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Atlantic Ocean, Mar. 08, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and build strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

