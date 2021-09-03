Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210309-N-GW139-1007 [Image 1 of 7]

    210309-N-GW139-1007

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Coffer 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 09, 2021) Damage Controlman 1st Class Jacob Tuggle briefs the at sea fire party before doing a walkthrough of a fire drill on board the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Atlantic Ocean, Mar. 09, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and build strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2021
    Date Posted: 03.10.2021 14:33
    Photo ID: 6550378
    VIRIN: 210309-N-GW139-1007
    Resolution: 4271x3051
    Size: 295.71 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210309-N-GW139-1007 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Atlantic Ocean
    US Navy
    training
    deployment
    ESB 4
    USS Hershel “Woody” Williams

