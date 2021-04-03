Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Not your grandpa's chow hall: FSS Airmen wow judges during cook-off

    Not your grandpa’s chow hall: FSS Airmen wow judges during cook-off

    KAPAUN AIR STATION, RP, GERMANY

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air force Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, 3rd Air Force commander, Chief Master Sgt. Brion Blais, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa command chief, and Tech. Sgt. Curtis Stackpole, enlisted aide to USAFE-AFAFRICA deputy commander, judge the food during a cook-off competition at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, March 4, 2021. Each team’s enlisted aide coach could not do any cooking or even taste test the food, but they could make suggestions to their team from smell and sight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.10.2021 10:23
    Photo ID: 6550021
    VIRIN: 210304-F-IO516-0963
    Resolution: 4250x3035
    Size: 8.04 MB
    Location: KAPAUN AIR STATION, RP, DE
    This work, Not your grandpa's chow hall: FSS Airmen wow judges during cook-off [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Kirby Turbak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Not your grandpa&rsquo;s chow hall: FSS Airmen wow judges during cook-off

    Dining Facility
    Food
    Cook-off
    786th Force Support Squadron
    786th FSS

