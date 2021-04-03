U.S. Air force Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, 3rd Air Force commander, Chief Master Sgt. Brion Blais, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa command chief, and Tech. Sgt. Curtis Stackpole, enlisted aide to USAFE-AFAFRICA deputy commander, judge the food during a cook-off competition at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, March 4, 2021. Each team’s enlisted aide coach could not do any cooking or even taste test the food, but they could make suggestions to their team from smell and sight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2021 Date Posted: 03.10.2021 10:23 Photo ID: 6550021 VIRIN: 210304-F-IO516-0963 Resolution: 4250x3035 Size: 8.04 MB Location: KAPAUN AIR STATION, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Not your grandpa’s chow hall: FSS Airmen wow judges during cook-off [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Kirby Turbak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.