    Not your grandpa’s chow hall: FSS Airmen wow judges during cook-off [Image 5 of 9]

    Not your grandpa’s chow hall: FSS Airmen wow judges during cook-off

    KAPAUN AIR STATION, RP, GERMANY

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Marquez Keeling, 786th Force Support Squadron food services apprentice, whisks during a cook-off competition at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, March 4, 2021. The two competing teams had five hours to create a three-course meal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak)

    Dining Facility
    Food
    Cook-off
    786th Force Support Squadron
    786th FSS

