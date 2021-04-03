U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alima Salimbaeva-Smith, 786th Force Support Squadron food services apprentice, melts cheese during a cook-off competition at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, March 4, 2021. Each team had an enlisted aide coach trained them on culinary techniques for six weeks leading up to the competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2021 10:23
|Photo ID:
|6550020
|VIRIN:
|210304-F-IO516-0298
|Resolution:
|5197x3712
|Size:
|11.65 MB
|Location:
|KAPAUN AIR STATION, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Not your grandpa’s chow hall: FSS Airmen wow judges during cook-off [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Kirby Turbak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Not your grandpa’s chow hall: FSS Airmen wow judges during cook-off
LEAVE A COMMENT