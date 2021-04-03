Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Not your grandpa’s chow hall: FSS Airmen wow judges during cook-off [Image 7 of 9]

    Not your grandpa’s chow hall: FSS Airmen wow judges during cook-off

    KAPAUN AIR STATION, RP, GERMANY

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. April Berry, enlisted aide to the 3rd Air Force commander and dining facility Airman coach, watches over Senior Airman Alima Salimbaeva-Smith, 786th Force Support Squadron food services apprentice, during a cook-off competition at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, March 4, 2021. Enlisted aides receive extensive culinary training in preparation for assisting senior leaders with planning, preparing and catering events (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak)

    This work, Not your grandpa’s chow hall: FSS Airmen wow judges during cook-off [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Kirby Turbak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dining Facility
    Food
    Cook-off
    786th Force Support Squadron
    786th FSS

