Maj. Branden Chun, Chief of Pharmacy at Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital, checks the vials of Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine (Janssen COVID-19 vaccine) on March 9, 2021 upon receiving the first shipment delivered from U.S. Army Medical Material Command - Korea. The Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, also known as Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, is a single dose, 0.5 mL, and one vial contains 5 doses. Only one dose of J&J vaccine is required for an individual to build immunity against COVID-19.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2021 Date Posted: 03.10.2021 02:03 Photo ID: 6549753 VIRIN: 210309-O-DX716-519 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.37 MB Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 549th HC/BDAACH receive the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine [Image 4 of 4], by Inkyeong Yun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.