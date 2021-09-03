Maj. Branden Chun, Chief of Pharmacy at Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital, checks the vials of Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine (Janssen COVID-19 vaccine) on March 9, 2021 upon receiving the first shipment delivered from U.S. Army Medical Material Command - Korea. The Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, also known as Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, is a single dose, 0.5 mL, and one vial contains 5 doses. Only one dose of J&J vaccine is required for an individual to build immunity against COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2021 02:03
|Photo ID:
|6549753
|VIRIN:
|210309-O-DX716-519
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.37 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 549th HC/BDAACH receive the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine [Image 4 of 4], by Inkyeong Yun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT