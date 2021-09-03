Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    549th HC/BDAACH receive the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine [Image 1 of 4]

    549th HC/BDAACH receive the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Inkyeong Yun 

    549th Hospital Center/Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital

    Maj. Earl Hirata (left), Chief of Logistics at the Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hosptial, and Capt. Ed Sun (Right), Assistant Chief of Pharmacy at the BDAACH, move the first shipment of Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine allocated to BDAACH on March 9, 2021.

    This work, 549th HC/BDAACH receive the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine [Image 4 of 4], by Inkyeong Yun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

