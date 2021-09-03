Maj. Earl Hirata (left), Chief of Logistics at the Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hosptial, and Capt. Ed Sun (Right), Assistant Chief of Pharmacy at the BDAACH, move the first shipment of Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine allocated to BDAACH on March 9, 2021.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2021 Date Posted: 03.10.2021 02:03 Photo ID: 6549751 VIRIN: 210309-O-DX716-369 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.95 MB Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 549th HC/BDAACH receive the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine [Image 4 of 4], by Inkyeong Yun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.