Date Taken: 03.09.2021 Date Posted: 03.10.2021 02:03 Photo ID: 6549754 VIRIN: 210309-O-DX716-572 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3 MB Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 549th HC/BDAACH receive the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine [Image 4 of 4], by Inkyeong Yun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.