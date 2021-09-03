The 549th Hospital Center/Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital safely received and stored its first shipment of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on March 9, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2021 02:03
|Photo ID:
|6549754
|VIRIN:
|210309-O-DX716-572
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 549th HC/BDAACH receive the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine [Image 4 of 4], by Inkyeong Yun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT