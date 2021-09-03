Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    549th HC/BDAACH receive the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine [Image 4 of 4]

    549th HC/BDAACH receive the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Inkyeong Yun 

    549th Hospital Center/Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital

    The 549th Hospital Center/Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital safely received and stored its first shipment of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on March 9, 2021.

