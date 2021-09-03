549th HC/BDAACH receive the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Maj. Branden Chun, Chief of Pharmacy at Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital, conducts inventory on the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on March 9, 2021, upon receiving the first shipment of the vaccine from U.S. Army Medical Material Command - Korea.

Date Posted: 03.10.2021
Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR