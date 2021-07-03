210307-N-AO823-2062

ARABIAN GULF (March 7, 2021) – An MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23, transfers supplies from the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) to Marines, with combat cargo, on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) during a vertical replenishment-at-sea. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael J. Lieberknecht)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2021 Date Posted: 03.09.2021 05:01 Photo ID: 6548249 VIRIN: 210307-N-AO823-2062 Resolution: 6406x4129 Size: 950.99 KB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Makin Island Underway [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Michael Lieberknecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.