    Makin Island Underway [Image 3 of 10]

    Makin Island Underway

    ARABIAN GULF

    03.07.2021

    Photo by Seaman Nadia Lund 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    210307-N-IV962-1036
    ARABIAN GULF (March 7, 2021) – A U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23, transfers supplies from the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) to the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) during a vertical replenishment-at-sea. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nadia Lund)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2021
    Date Posted: 03.09.2021 05:01
    Photo ID: 6548250
    VIRIN: 210307-N-IV962-1036
    Resolution: 4986x3561
    Size: 638.88 KB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Underway [Image 10 of 10], by SN Nadia Lund, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sailor
    LHD 8
    MKI
    MKIARG15MEU

