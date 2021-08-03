Makin Island Underway

210308-N-IV962-2009

ARABIAN GULF (March 8, 2021) – U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Deanna Aguilar prepares to shoot during a live fire exercise aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nadia Lund)

Date Taken: 03.08.2021