908th EARS fuels Bomber Task Force

A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender crew member performs routine pre-flight duties during a bomber task force mission over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 7th, 2021. The bomber deployment underscores the U.S. Military’s commitment to regional security and demonstrates a unique ability to rapidly deploy on short notice. The B-52 is a long-range, heavy bomber that is capable of flying at high subsonic speeds of altitudes of up to 50,000 feet and provides the United States with a global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Harrison)

