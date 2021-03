A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender in-flight refueling specialist prepares to lower the boom in order to provide fuel for a B-52 Stratofortress aircraft participating in a bomber task force mission over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 7th, 2021. The bomber deployment underscores the U.S. military’s commitment to regional security and demonstrates a unique ability to rapidly deploy on short notice. The B-52 is a long-range, heavy bomber that is capable of flying at high subsonic speeds of altitudes of up to 50,000 feet and provides the United States with a global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Harrison)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2021 Date Posted: 03.09.2021 02:25 Photo ID: 6548156 VIRIN: 210307-F-YL100-0275 Resolution: 3540x2832 Size: 1.55 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 908th EARS fuels Bomber Task Force [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Taylor Harrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.