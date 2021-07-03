A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender in-flight refueling specialist performs routine pre-flight duties before taking off to support a bomber task force mission over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 7th, 2021. The bomber deployment underscores the U.S. military’s commitment to regional security and demonstrates a unique ability to rapidly deploy on short notice. The B-52 is a long-range, heavy bomber that is capable of flying at high subsonic speeds of altitudes of up to 50,000 feet and provides the United States with a global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Harrison)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2021 02:25
|Photo ID:
|6548161
|VIRIN:
|210307-F-YL100-0032
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 908th EARS fuels Bomber Task Force [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Taylor Harrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT