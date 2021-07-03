Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    908th EARS fuels Bomber Task Force [Image 8 of 12]

    908th EARS fuels Bomber Task Force

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.07.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Harrison 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender crew member performs routine pre-flight duties during a bomber task force mission over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 7th, 2021. The bomber deployment underscores the U.S. Military’s commitment to regional security and demonstrates a unique ability to rapidly deploy on short notice. The B-52 is a long-range, heavy bomber that is capable of flying at high subsonic speeds of altitudes of up to 50,000 feet and provides the United States with a global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Harrison)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2021
    Date Posted: 03.09.2021 02:25
    Photo ID: 6548157
    VIRIN: 210307-F-YL100-0172
    Resolution: 3727x2832
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 908th EARS fuels Bomber Task Force [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Taylor Harrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    B-52
    CENTCOM
    KC-10
    USAF
    Bomber Task Force
    BTF

