SASEBO, Japan (March 4, 2021) - Fire Controlman 2nd Class Jose Muniz, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America receives a medical assessment from Taiga Mikawa a fire inspector at Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire & Emergency Services Sasebo during a Chapter 12 fire drill aboard the ship March 4, 2021. The drill was a collaborative exercise between America’s damage control team and the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo base fire department to enhance their effective integration in the event of a major fire aboard the ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2021 Date Posted: 03.09.2021 00:53 Photo ID: 6548097 VIRIN: 210304-N-CA060-0107 Resolution: 4910x3507 Size: 863.65 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAS and USS America Conduct Chapter 12 Fire Drill [Image 4 of 4], by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.