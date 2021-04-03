SASEBO, Japan (March 4, 2021) – Firefighters from Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire & Emergency Services Sasebo participate in a Chapter 12 fire drill aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) March 4, 2021. The drill was a collaborative exercise between America’s damage control team and the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo base fire department to enhance their effective integration in the event of a major fire aboard the ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2021 00:53
|Photo ID:
|6548094
|VIRIN:
|210304-N-CA060-0080
|Resolution:
|4648x3320
|Size:
|919.68 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
CFAS and USS America Conduct Chapter 12 Fire Drill
