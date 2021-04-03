Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS and USS America Conduct Chapter 12 Fire Drill [Image 3 of 4]

    CFAS and USS America Conduct Chapter 12 Fire Drill

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (March 4, 2021) - Deputy Fire Chief Jared A. Whittemore and firefighter Nosho Akihisa, both assigned to Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire & Emergency Services Sasebo man the Incident Command Post during a Chapter 12 fire drill aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) March 4, 2021. The drill was a collaborative exercise between America’s damage control team and the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo base fire department to enhance their effective integration in the event of a major fire aboard the ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.09.2021 00:53
    VIRIN: 210304-N-CA060-0085
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    fire
    drill
    cfas
    CNRJ
    USS America (LHA 6)

