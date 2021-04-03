CFAS and USS America Conduct Chapter 12 Fire Drill

SASEBO, Japan (March 4, 2021) - Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) damage control team fight a simulated fire during a Chapter 12 fire drill aboard the ship March 4, 2021. The drill was a collaborative exercise between America’s damage control team and the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo base fire department to enhance their effective integration in the event of a major fire aboard the ship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2021 Date Posted: 03.09.2021 Photo ID: 6548095 Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP