U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, Air Mobility Command commander, speaks with Airmen from the 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron during her visit to Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 3, 2021. The AMC command team visited Fairchild as part of their listening tour to hear the questions and concerns from mobility Airmen, and communicate the importance accelerating change throughout the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lawrence Sena)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2021 Date Posted: 03.08.2021 16:49 Photo ID: 6547423 VIRIN: 210303-F-WH061-1001 Resolution: 7976x5317 Size: 1.36 MB Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMC Leadership Visits Fairchild [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Lawrence Sena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.