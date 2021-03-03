Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC Leadership Visits Fairchild [Image 16 of 16]

    AMC Leadership Visits Fairchild

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Lawrence Sena 

    92d Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, Air Mobility Command commander, speaks with Airmen from the 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron during her visit to Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 3, 2021. The AMC command team visited Fairchild as part of their listening tour to hear the questions and concerns from mobility Airmen, and communicate the importance accelerating change throughout the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lawrence Sena)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2021
    Date Posted: 03.08.2021 16:49
    Photo ID: 6547423
    VIRIN: 210303-F-WH061-1001
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    Airmen
    AMC
    Fairchild
    Van Ovost

