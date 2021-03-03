AMC Leadership Visits Fairchild

U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, Air Mobility Command commander, performs a use of force simulation training during her visit with the 92nd Security Forces Squadron at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 3, 2021. Afterwards, the AMC command team spoke with Fairchild defenders about their contribution to the AMC mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lawrence Sena)

